Kobs-Pirates, rugby rivalry made in hell

Sibling rivalry. Talk of German brothers Adolf and Rudolf Dassler, who founded Adidas and Puma sports equipment franchises, and you could as well settle for Kobs and Pirates, two rugby clubs that shared umbilical cord but have spent two decades in such fierce rivalry that whenever they face off, you can smell blood boiling.

By DEUS BUGEMBE

Rivalries in sport spice things up. Whenever two rivals are to meet, the build-up sets the stage alight before kick off. The euphoria always speak volumes of the tie.

Most rivalries are built on history and that between Betway Kobs and Stanbic Pirates is no different. Their games have at times culminated into ugly fights, bad blood, and even mild scuffles among fans themselves.

Kobs are the old guard of Uganda rugby with their origin stretching back to 1963. Black Pirates was founded in 1996, 33 years after Kobs established themselves in the country.

A big chunk of Pirates’ first crop of players came from Impis and Kobs with the help of Kobs legend Edward Kitaka. Disagreement between Kitaka and another faction forced Paul Foxy Ojambo, Sam Ahamya and Edmond Owor to start Pirates.

“Kobs and Heathens were the two clubs you had to play for back then,” Pirates co-founder Owor, says, adding that Pirates and Kobs had warm relations but it all changed when the old team felt new kids were getting stronger.

“Pirates eventually grew teeth and when we beat them for the first time, they did not like it at all,” recalls Owor.

Kobs former captain and chairman Adrian Bukenya is says Pirates were part of the Kobs family a “sort of an understudy to Kobs but it did not last long before they went independent.”

Helping hand?

Pirates and Kobs were so close that it’s alleged in the 1998 title run-in; Pirates helped Kobs to the title. How? Pirates then carrying the whipping boys tag were up against title contenders, Impis, on the last day of the campaign.

Impis needed to win by a specific margin but Pirates frustrated them and despite the win, they could not match the targeted margin, thus losing the title to Kobs.

It was a bond to last only until Pirates got more ambitious in 2005.



“Kobs tolerated Pirates on condition they never challenged them. The moment Pirates started growing, Kobs distanced themselves,” says Herbert Wafula, who coached and played for both sides despite being a Pirates fan.

The rivalry also roped in traditional schools like Namilyango College, St Mary’s College Kisubi (Smack) and Kings College Budo. As Kobs fed on Namilyango alumni, Pirates looked to Kings College Budo and Smack.

The affiliation with top schools fed both sides with talents although Pirates carried themselves as a bit more of an elite franchise, forcing not only Kobs but other sides to resent them.

It was not long before Pirates were being accused of boardroom politics, referee manipulation and favouritism in national team selection.

Pirates somehow ended up with the cream from high school but had no honours to show for until the controversial 2007 Uganda Cup win.

In the semi-final, Heathens beat Pirates but were disqualified for fielding Scott Oluoch, who was ineligible to play due to late registration.

Allegations were floated and names shouted, with Alfred Karekaho of Impis cited as having had a similar situation to that of Oluoch but in vain. Pirates went on to beat Kobs in the final, a victory many at Kobs claim was fixed in the boardroom.

The grudge boiled up in 2008 when Kobs players assaulted referee George Mulindwa during a Mak 10s match against Heathens. The players were handed lengthy bans and Kobs subsequently docked three points after Fred Mudoola violated the ban.

The next year was Adrian Bukenya stripped of Rugby Cranes captaincy and replaced with John Musoke of Rhinos, who, to Kobs family, was a Pirate at heart. To make matters worse, Musoke was cited in the sale of Kampala Rugby Club along with two other Pirates cogs, Ojambo and Ahamya.