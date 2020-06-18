Four family members die in Masaka road accident

By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

MASAKA- Four members of one family have died in a motor accident on the Masaka –Mbarara highway.

The accident occurred at Kinoni Trading Centre on Wednesday at 1pm, when a speeding Toyota Premio they were travelling in, collided with a truck that was heading to Kampala from Mbarara.

Police identified the driver of the car as Yasin Sseyonjo, a resident of Mateete Trading Centre in Sembabule District, who died together with his two children and another male family member.

According to witnesses, Ssenyonjo lost control of the speeding vehicle.

“Two occupants of the car survived with injuries. They were taken to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital by police officers,” Mr Anthony Mukasa, one of the witnesses said.

He said that the truck driver also sustained injuries.

According to the Southern Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the accident was caused by Ssenyonjo who was driving recklessly.

“The ill-fated car had six occupants which is against the current guidelines on fighting Covid-19 because such vehicles are supposed to carry three people,” he said

He identified the driver of the trailer as Kenneth Okecho Ongena, a Kenyan national.

“Accidents had significantly reduced during the first two months of the lockdown and this is the first fatal incident we have recorded on that road,” he said.