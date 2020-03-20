What’s at stake with closure of schools?

By Patience Ahimbisibwe

Kampala- The presidential directive to close education institutions for a month, starting today to control the spread of coronavirus, will see the term extended in case the situation normalises.

Sources who attended a Ministry of Education crisis meeting told Daily Monitor yesterday that schools have been advised to find ways of keeping their learners busy during this period.

In addition, Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) registration of this year’s Primary Seven, Senior Four and Six candidates, which had been scheduled for April, has been suspended.

“The term has to be extended when they report back and no extra fees will be charged. Schools should work out plans and give materials to their learners during this time. We cannot tell whether this lockdown will be over after a month. We have no appointment with coronavirus. The situation at the time will dictate what decisions will be made,” the source said.

The meeting agreed on a monitoring team that will ensure compliance with the directives in education institutions.

They will work with the sector’s taskforce chaired by Mr Ismail Mulindwa, the director Basic Education, to offer multi-sectoral guidance.

Affected learners

President Museveni told the nation on Wednesday that the closure will affect about 15 million people currently accessing education in pre-primary, primary, secondary, universities and other tertiary institutions.

“I have decided to close the educational institutions even before the occurrence of a single corona incident because I have observed the situation in other countries. Once the epidemic breaks out, there is so much stampede that the first suspect to be affected is transport. You have seen how airports were clogged with people. That crowding is perfect ground for new infections. Let us, therefore, move early to avoid the stampede,” Mr Museveni said.

Former four-time presidential contestant Kizza Besigye advised that the school closure should be done in a phased manner to prevent congestion.

“Closing schools was good initiative to stop congregating of people. But you don’t want that they move in a panicky way at once. Because that mass of people can in itself bring a problem,” Dr Besigye said.

Prof Eli Katunguka, the Kyambogo University vice chancellor, asked students to leave by midday today and management will meet to reorganise themselves after the students have gone.