I will not return to court - Kazinda

By JULIET KIGONGO

KAMPALA- The jailed former principal accountant in Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), Mr Geoffrey Kazinda, has told the Anti-corruption Court that he will not return to court for the trial on illicit enrichment case.

Mr Kazinda yesterday reasoned that despite the Constitutional Court judgment that halted all criminal proceedings against him last week for offences resulting from his employment at OPM, the Anti-corruption Court insisting on trying him would be a miscarriage of justice.

He told the trial judge, Ms Margaret Tibulya, to continue presiding over his case in his absence until judgement is passed.

“I am tired of coming to court. I know the Inspectorate of Government is not about to let me go despite the Constitutional Court ruling that halted a series of charges against me,” Mr Kazinda said.

However, Ms Sarah Birungi, the director for litigation said the Constitutional Court ruling only stopped other criminal proceedings against Mr Kazinda but did not bar his prosecution on the case of illicit enrichment.

“If he is fatigued, he can be given ample time to rest in prison and resume trial whenever he is ready,” Ms Birungi submitted.

Justice Tibulya directed the registrar to find a government-aided lawyer for Kazinda before Friday this week. This follows the withdraw of Kazinda’s lawyer from further representing him in this case when court declined to stop all criminal charges against him following the Constitutional Court ruling.