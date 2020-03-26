40 companies support Health Ministry in Covid-19 fight

By TOM MALABA

More than 40 leading companies in the country have come together to coordinate relief items needed in the fight against the spread of coronavirus also known as Covid-19.

The relief effort that brings together banks and telecom companies, among others, comes at a time when the number of people with coronavirus has risen to 14.

Speaking to the Daily Monitor yesterday, the coordinator of the joint relief effort, that seeks to render a hand to the Ministry of Health in its fight against the spread of Covid-19, Mr Robert Kabushenga, said the initiative is being run on two fronts.

“There is a group of media persons and others from the corporate world who are helping the Ministry of Health to run media campaigns such as urging the public to wash their hands and supporting the call centre,” Mr Kabushenga said.

Another group is composed of heads of corporate organisations and companies who are coordinating efforts aimed at raising the much needed relief items for combating Covid-19.

This effort has already raised 1,250 mattresses, 500 blankets, 50,000 masks from Jumia, financial contributions, fuel, protective wear and five call centres to help the public report any suspected cases to the Ministry of Health.

Mr Kabushenga said pharmaceutical companies have given medicines while some financial institutions have paid for protective gear.

“Since we are also the biggest employers, we realised we need to decongest our offices. If we reduce people in office, we will ease pressure on public transport which will translate into reduction in the spread of virus,” he added.

Mr Kabushenga said the initiative was started following a meeting with the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng and Permanent Secretary Diana Atwine.

He said the duo shared the challenges the ministry was facing in containing the spread of the coronavirus.