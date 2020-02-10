Aga Khan to open modern teaching hospital in Uganda

By Arthur Arnold Wadero

The Aga Khan University (AKU) President, Mr Firoz Rasul, has revealed plans to open up a hospital in Uganda.

The hospital will provide a wide range of international standard medical services in the country.

“The hospital is AKU’s largest capital project in East Africa. It will be a transformative force in the Ugandan healthcare. It will deliver international-quality care in the fields ranging from obstetrics to oncology.

“Its patient welfare programme will enable access for low income individuals. As a teaching hospital, it will educate outstanding professionals and support research that helps solve Uganda’s health challenges,” he added.

Mr Rasul was speaking at the 17th convocation ceremony at Kampala Serena Hotel, where 142 graduates were awarded degrees and diplomas on Saturday.

“We will also construct an academic building and student housing thanks to the generous support of BMZ, the German ministry for economic cooperation and development, and KFW, the German Development Bank as well as numerous private donors around the world. This will allow us to educate not only doctors, nurses and midwives but also journalists, communicators and teachers,” he said.

“Last year, the Aga Khan University was named one of the 100 universities in the world offering clinical medicine by the Shangai Ranking of World University to greater heights. Last year alone we signed or reviewed partnership agreements with the University of Alberta and the University of Calgary in Canada and the NOVA University of Lisbon in Portugal and the University of Washington and Fred Hutchison Cancer Research Centre in the United States,” he added.

Communication school grows

“Our Graduate School of Media and Communications is partnering with Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government to offer a joint course in adaptive leadership.

The AKU institute for the study of Muslim civilisation in London now offers a duo-degree with Columbia University in New York,” Mr Rasul said.

The chief guest at the convocation ceremony, Prof Francis Omaswa, the Executive Director of African Centre for Global Health and Social Transformation, welcomed the plan to open up the hospital in Uganda.

He called on nurses and midwives to lead service delivery and leadership as part of the movement to achieve the sustainable development goals and Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“I am personally convinced that if this happens with the nurses and midwives leading integrated people-centered primary healthcare here in Uganda, we will actually achieve UHC, that leaves no one behind soonest and with the currently available resources,” Prof Omaswa said.

Mr Paddy Ndawula, who spoke on behalf of the graduating class, asked colleagues and all those present at the convocation ceremony to pay respect to those that had passed away during the course of study.

“…pay respects to Aisha Namutebi, Alex Kinyera, Kyakuhaire Sharon, our classmates and alumna, the commissioner for nursing Mrs Petua Olobo Kiboko who passed away,” Mr Ndawula said.

The convocation had 68 graduates with diplomas in nursing, 30 with Bachelor of science in nursing degrees, 23 with Bachelor of Science in Midwifery and 21 with Master’s of education degrees.

Mr Patrick Bakkabulindi was top of the graduating class with a Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.93 in Bachelor of Nursing. He was followed by Ms Evelyn Amulen with CGPA of 4.91 in Bachelor of Midwifery and Ms Mutoni Suhamu, who scored CGPA of 4.79 in Diploma in General Nursing.

Aga Khan university

Aga Khan University is an international university and part of the Aga Khan Development Network with campuses and programmes in three continents. The university continues to build on its growing reputation for the quality of its programmes in its ability to undertake problem-based planning and its roles as an agent of change through innovation and research.