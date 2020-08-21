Boda boda cyclist hacks wife, daughter to death in Mbarara

By FELIX AINEBYOONA

Police in Mbarara are hunting for a Boda boda cyclist who allegedly murdered his wife and daughter using a panga, before disappearing

The Rwizi Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira, on Thursday said that Allen Tushabirane, 18, a resident of Kagongi Sub County in Mbarara District and her one-year-old daughter were found lying dead in the house with wounds on their necks.

"The suspect, Julius Kato, a Boda boda rider, murdered his wife and their one-year-old daughter using a panga and he disappeared. We have recovered the killer panga with blood stains and the hunt for the suspect is ongoing,” he said.

However, Mr Kasasira, said they are still investigating to find out why the suspect killed his family, he suspects that it was due to domestic violence.

"The motive of the murder has not been established, but we suspect that it was a result of domestic violence. We suspect that the suspect ran on a Boda Boda which we are now tracing,” he said.

Mr Kasasira said the bodies were taken to Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital for post-mortem.