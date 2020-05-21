COVID-19 cases in Uganda rise to 274

By Monitor Reporter

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 274 after 10 people tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

Out of the 10 cases, nine are truck drivers while one case is a contact to a confirmed truck driver.

The new cases were part of 1,497 samples that were tested.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign drivers who have tested positive for the disease now stands at 145.

11 foreign drivers who tested positive for COVID-19 were handed over to their countries of origin on Wednesday in line with a recent presidential directive that only truck drivers who test negative for the disease should be allowed into the country.

124 truck drivers, according to the health ministry, have been sent back home since Saturday last week.