Consul of Uganda in Genoa advises on coronavirus

Mr Albrieux has appealed to health authorities in the country to be very cautious and create areas for treatments for patients that will be affected by coronavirus adding that all medical and paramedical personnel should have protective gears.

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

Honorary Consul of Uganda in Genoa Italy, Mr Giacomo Albrieux has urged Uganda to be vigilant and strict with the quarantine system as a preventive measure against coronavirus disease.

Mr Albrieux has appealed to Uganda to eventually extend the quarantine days beyond 14 days since the incubation period of the coronavirus is not known.

“Be very strict to quarantine people coming from infected area and extend eventually the time over 14 days because we do not know really how long the incubation period,” Mr Albrieux said yesterday.

Currently Uganda has not registered any positive case of coronavirus that has killed over 11,876 across all the continents.

On Wednesday, the President banned out bound movement to category one countries for 32 days and announced mandatory quarantine for all Ugandans coming back home from abroad.

Categories in category one include; Italy, France, South Korea, China, USA, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, Belgium, Germany, Spain, Norway, Austria, Malaysia, Pakistan and San Marino among others.

“Foreigners going to those countries are free to do so provided they do not intend to come back within the prohibited time…we cannot stop Ugandans coming back from abroad even from category one countries, but they will be put in a mandatory quarantine in designated places but they will pay the cost,” President Museveni said.

“The experience here is that the patient number one went to hospital a couple of times in two different occasions and they tried to treat him like patient with a simple influenza. But once the test was done the patient one had already infected many people in the hospital,” Mr Albrieux said.

According to Worldometer statistics at least 285,706 corona virus cases have been registered, with 11,876 deaths, 93,584, have recovered.

Mr Albrieux has urged Ugandans not to under evaluate the risk and put the preventative guidelines in practice.

“Don’t under evaluate the risk even if you think the problem is far away from you and don’t repeat the mistakes done by Italy and other European countries,” Mr Albrieux added.

What to watch out for

Mr Albrieux has urged Uganda to keep the distance of security between persons and avoid any occasion of public gathering, wash hands with soap and water as much as possible and in case of symptoms such as fever, cough or weakness call the health workers, equip hospitals but avoid going straight to prevent the virus from spreading in case one has the virus, among others.