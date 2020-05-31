Covid-19: Tough measures as hotels reopen

By TONNY ABET

Following President Museveni address on easing the lockdown last week, a few hotels that have reopened have put in place tough measures on preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Some of the hotels that have reopened in Kampala include Kabira Country Club, Speke Resort, Speke Apartments and Bukoto Heights.

Speke Apartments is emphasising social distancing, online booking, email receipts, wearing facemasks and sanitising to curb the spread of the virus.

“…For our pre-booked guests, all check-in formalities will be completed online where possible in order to reduce contact and time at reception,” the hotel states in a document Sunday Monitor has seen.

The drivers carrying guests are also asked to limit conversation, a rule against one of the pillars of hospitality.

“We will seek approval from guests to disinfect exterior of guest luggage with medical grade antimicrobial agent ensuring the luggage remains locked or sealed,” the document further says.

Just like in other places, all guests will be subjected to mandatory temperature screening and hand sanitising.

Guests running a temperature of more than 37°C will be directed to the closest hospital/medical facility, according to Speke Apartments.

Meanwhile, all room attendants will be required to wear protective gear and that the hygiene guidelines will be displayed on the home page of the TV system in guest rooms.

Operation

Ms Jeanne Byamugisha (pictured), the executive director of Uganda Hotel Owners Association (Uhoa), said:

“With the airport still closed, tourism is going to be affected. Many hotels are opening but according to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) [that is still being developed], they are supposed to open half way.”

She added: “Ideally, hotel owners should wait for the SOPs but they can open, start cleaning and aerate their spaces as they wait for the guidelines in the next two weeks.”

Closed hotels

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the operations manager at Hotel Africana, said: “We haven’t opened yet. We are trying to develop strategies that we can use to receive our guests and staff.”

Mr Isaac Lusa of Kampala Serena Hotel said: “­Our management has not yet come up with strategy on when we are opening. We are still waiting for guidelines.”