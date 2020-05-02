Covid-19: Nine UPDF soldiers quarantined in Somalia

Somalia has so far registered 601 cases of COVID-19, 28 deaths and 31 recoveries.

URN

Nine members of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) contingent in Somalia are under isolation after coming into contact with a confirmed case who is in Mogadishu.

On Wednesday evening, UPDF confirmed a soldier attached to the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) had tested positive COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment.

The UPDF said that the confirmed case, a soldier who first manifested flu and cough signs, is now very stable and those with whom he got contact, are isolated.

According to the Deputy Spokesperson of the UPDF Lt Col Deo Akiiki, measures are in place at their bases to control the spread of the virus.

Lt Col Akiiki says that taskforces on base camp and the Forward Operating Bases (FOBs) have been constituted.

“Hand wash points have been installed in base camp and forward operating bases. All shops and bases except banks have been closed, while the base camp where the UPDF main base is, is under total lockdown for two weeks,” Akiiki said.

He added that gatherings of all sorts have been suspended and if at all Contingent Commanders must meet the soldiers, social distancing is observed.

“We have distributed booklets on COVID-19 awareness and mitigation measures in base camp and the operating bases. Measures to minimize movement of soldiers have also been imposed. There is curfew from 1800hrs - 0500hrs,” Lt Col Akiiki said.

He added that disinfectants, hand sanitizers and face masks have been distributed, and an isolation facility at LII Firld/Hospital has been designated to take care of any cases.