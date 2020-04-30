UPDF soldier in Somalia tests positive for COVID-19

By Solomon Kaweesa

A Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) soldier attached to the African Union Mission to Somalia (AMISOM) has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently undergoing treatment in Mogadishu.

The soldier was reportedly tested after developing symptoms similar to those of COVID-19.

Sources in Mogadishu said the soldier was isolated from his colleagues over the weekend after he reportedly got flu and cough.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire said samples were taken from him and they turned out positive.

"It's true one of our UPDF soldiers serving under the African Union Mission to Somalia tested positive for coronavirus. This virus has not spared Somalia like any other country," Brig Karemire said before he added that the soldier is in stable condition and being managed by medical workers in Mogadishu.

“We have a medical team that's handling him at level two hospital in Mogadishu and so there's no need to be very worried. We're sure he will pull through,” he added.

This publication understands the soldier's contacts have also been quarantine although tension is rising within the patient's camp over fears of an outbreak.

"Of course, the virus remains a threat, not only here in Uganda but also other countries where it is but what is important is to maintain the discipline and adhere to the guidelines that have been issued and that way, you can be sure that the virus will be tamed," Brig Karemire added.

Somalia has so far registered 582 coronavirus cases and 29 deaths.

Uganda has over 6,000 troops serving under AMISOM.

Meanwhile, two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Uganda, bringing the country's total number of confirmed cases to 81.

Both cases are male; a 24-year-old Ugandan and a 21-year-old Burundian refugee.