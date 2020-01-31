By YAHUDU KITUNZI

Police in Bulambuli District in eastern Uganda have arrested five people and recovered a stolen gun with three rounds of ammunition.

The rifle, SMG UG Pol 65075HF, was recovered with an empty magazine.

The arrests followed a tip off by police’s informant in Buyaga town council.

The informant told police that one of the suspects, a deserter from a Kampala-based security firm, was looking for a client to buy the gun at Shs1.2 million.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Robert Tukei told this reporter that after the tip off, they swung into action and arrested four people who were in the deal.

"The Interpol commander in charge of eastern region, ASP Cosmas Edatu received information that there was a pending transaction of a gun in Buyaga town council. Police rushed to the scene and arrested the people involved in the deal," said Mr Tukei.

The main suspect was identified as a 19-year-old man formerly working as a guard with Pinnacle Security Limited.

Mr Tukei said the suspect is a resident of Linda village, Bugwagi parish, Nalusala Sub County in Sironko District.

The others include three middle aged men and a 38-year-old woman, all peasants and residents of Sironko and Bulambuli districts.

“A joint taskforce first arrested the prime suspect, a deserter from Pinnacle Security Limited. He led detectives to Buyanga where they were attempting to sell the gun. We are now holding them as investigations go on,” he said.

Mr Tukei told this reporter that the 19-year-old suspect told police that he joined the security firm in February 2019 at Kireka, Kampala where he trained for two-and-a-half months before he was deployed at Serena Hotel in Kampala.

“He trained for two-and-a-half months, posted to Serena hotel in Kampala for two weeks then transferred to Karuma Sino Hydro power project for about three months before he deserted with the gun around July last year. When he returned, he handed the gun to one of his relatives. The two asked three other close relatives to look for a client to buy the gun and that’s how we got them,” he said.