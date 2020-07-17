Dokolo gets Shs16 billion for water project

By PATRICK EBONG

Government has earmarked Shs16.2 billion for connecting safe and clean piped water in Dokolo Town Council in Dokolo District.

The Chief Administrative Officer, Mr Issa Mboge, said the water project would commence on August 3, and end on November 3.

Mr Mboge told Daily Monitor that the district leadership on Wednesday handed over the project to a Chinese company, Zhongmei Engineering Group Ltd.

Mr Allan Mugabe from the Ministry of Water and Environment said they would install a booster pump at Adwoki Trading Centre to increase the water pressure.

“We shall pump water from Kachung in Agwata Sub-county, a distance of 36km up to Dokolo Town Council and the project will take about one year,” he said.

The Dokolo District chairperson, Mr Fredrick Odongo, said the project was long overdue.

“Surprisingly, water supplied to other areas of Lango Sub-region is pumped at Kachung Water Works in Agwata Sub-county, Dokolo District,” Mr Odongo said.

Mr Odongo said there is need to supply piped water due to increasing population in the town council.

He urged the contractor to ensure value for money and also consider employing natives.

“We have been blaming the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying water from Dokolo to Lira and leaving out Dokolo, but I am now very grateful and I hope by December we shall start using the water,” he said.

Mr Paul Amoru Omiat, the Dokolo North Member of Parliament, said one of three people globally lack access to clean and safe water, quoting a research conducted by the United Nations recently.

Dokolo South MP Felix Okot Ogong expressed gratitude towards the development.

The legislator is optimistic that more developments, including establishment of more industries will emerge in the area due to the availability of water.

Mr Okot asked the Ministry of Water and Environment to ensure that water is also connected to Bata and Kangai town councils.