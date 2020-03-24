By PHILIP WAFULA

A couple has been taken into quarantine at Jinja regional referral hospital after residents of Mbiko, Njeru municipality in Buikwe District, where they were staying, threatened to evict them.

The acting hospital director, Dr Angela Namala, on Tuesday said the man who had travelled to Dubai had, upon return aboard Ethiopian Airlines, been in self-isolation at his home in Mbiko but in contact with his wife.

However, the residents told authorities that they didn’t want the couple in the area.

"Despite self-quarantining themselves at home, the community didn't want them there, contacted us and they are currently quarantined at Jinja main hospital," Dr Namala said.

According to Dr Namala, the man is 'fine' and has no symptoms of Covid-19 caused by the coronavirus as they await results of tests taken from some of his samples.

"We shall get through this; all the public must do is remain vigilant," Dr Namala said.

This development comes after the Minister of Health, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng announced eight more cases of Covid-19, bringing the total confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country to nine.

According to Dr Aceng, all the new victims were from Dubai, a destination which wasn't among the category one countries.

Following the surge in victims from Dubai, the Ministry of Health has appealed to whoever has been in Dubai over the past two weeks to volunteer him or herself for tests.