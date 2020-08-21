EU envoys meet top FDC officials over 2021 polls

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

A delegation of European Union (EU) ambassadors yesterday held a closed door meeting with the top leadership of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change Party (FDC) ahead of the 2021 elections.

Addressing journalists after their four-hour meeting, the head of the EU delegation, Mr Attilio Pacifici, said they exchanged views with FDC officials on various issues in the country as they head into elections.

He added that they discussed the economic situation in the country, the party manifesto, demographic growth of the country and human rights issues, among others.

“We are going to meet the Alliance for National Transformation party headed by Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu next week to also get their views and after we shall also meet President Museveni under NRM so that we understand each other,” Mr Pacifici said.

FDC party president Patrick Amuriat, party chairperson Waswa Biriggwa, deputy party spokesperson John Kikonyogo, youth league chairperson Walid Lubega, among others, attended the meeting.

Mr Kikonyogo told journalists that they discussed the army involvement in national elections, raising concern that this might be a recipe for violence.

“We are worried that LDUs are going to be involved in the forthcoming elections and we are saying let police be left to man the elections because it is its mandate. Police should also report to the Electoral Commission [EC) not the IGP [Inspector General of Police],” Mr Kikonyogo said.

He also said they discussed the EC requirement that aspirants to ask permission from police before conducting any political meeting. Mr Kikonyogo said the party requested that this be dropped and the mandate left to EC.

He said the EU agreed to advise the country on how they should hold a free and a fair election.

This is not the first time the EU is meeting aspirants slated to participate in the forthcoming elections.

The delegation last week met the National Unity Platform party headed by Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, and discussed a number of issues.