An Easter no one will forget or remember

By Monitor team

Churches across the country remained deserted synagogues during Easter celebrations yesterday as prayers were held indoors and preaching telecasted to the faithful through television and radios in fulfilment of the President’s stay home directive to prevent spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Different religious leaders reiterated the warning to Christians.

It was the first time since the coming of Christianity into the country in the 19th Century that Easter celebrations took place this way.

At least 53 cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed in Uganda, with 18 being discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus.

At Rubaga Cathedral, the seat of the Catholic Church in Uganda, Archbishop Dr Cyprian Kizito Lwanga of Kampala challenged Ugandans to observe the preventive guidelines issued by Ministry of Health.

“We thank the government for issuing the guidelines from the Ministry of Health. I appeal to each one of us to adhere to these guidelines to protect our lives as well as lives of others. We have also issued guidelines through the Episcopal Conference. I would like to thank the conference for that and also our individual bishops for our guidance in this fight against the pandemic,” he said in a televised message from the cathedral.

“I thank those who have organised prayers at their respective homes, especially during the holy week. I have seen images of people carrying the cross at their respective homes and I also did the same at my home here. It was a good experience to pray and also reflect on the experience that Jesus went through,” he added.

The archbishop also criticised some security forces who applied high handedness in enforcing the president’s directive and commended government for taking action on the offenders.

All Saints

At All Saints Church Nakasero, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba, stood at the altar with only two priests in an empty church hall with television cameras installed at the corners of the building. The archbishop spoke into the cameras for TV live proceedings and for the Church’s Facebook and You Tube live streaming to relay his messages to the congregations in various locations of the country. On the left side of Archbishop Kaziimba sat a sign language interpreter.

“Whatever you are going through and your fears, there is God who is powerful. Your situation is not forever because Jesus’ death defeated death and brought hope,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He added: “Even today there are stones (problems) of food, Covid-19, locusts, men tired of being at home, women complaining against their husbands at home in this season but we should not forget family planning, HIV is still there, malaria is still prevalent and we still need to care for the widows.”

At his residence at Namirembe Cathedral, Bishop Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira urged the faithful to recall their first love for God in the wake of the growing Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

“Let us avoid the past to have a life worth of the cost of Jesus resurrection. Put your thoughts to God in Heaven where life and wealth is despite the current challenges,” he said.

In Busoga region, the Bishop of Busoga Diocese, Rt Rev Paul Naimanhye condemned government officials for diverting donations meant for vulnerable persons and families in the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

“Sin is very sweet and when you are going to commit one, all you see is sweetness. Today we are celebrating the resurrection of Jesus who died for our sins and this Easter is special because it is being celebrated in homes,” Bishop Naimanhye said.

In western Uganda, the Bishop of Ankole Diocese Rt Rev Sheldon Mwesigwa said the coronavirus presents a lesson for the world to unite against evil.

“The evil forces of pride, arrogance, hate, selfishness against our fellowmen, family breakdown had succeeded God’s will for mankind. Look! Super countries who used to pride about their health care system and super economies are lost of solutions to this pandemic, a lesson that we are equal and deserve same treatment which is God’s will for mankind,” he said.

He said it is a shame to hear that domestic violence has increased in families because of the stay-at-home directive which would otherwise be a source of joy, reflection and bonding among families.

His South Ankole Diocese counterpart, Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe, was optimistic about the end of the lockdown. He said the current trend and leadership in the fight against the pandemic will yield positive outcomes.

“Yesterday we saw three people being released, and they also announced that the other 15 shall be released on Monday. This is a major breakthrough that we must be proud of as a country. Soon and very soon this lockdown will be no more ...” he said.

In the eastern Uganda at Tororo Archdiocese, religious leaders asked their congregation to stay at home. Rev Samuel George Egesa Bogere asked the faithful to use Easter to request God to forgive them and save them from the current situation.

Meanwhile, Bishop Johnson Gakumba of Northern Uganda Diocese urged people not to lose hope.

“God has never let his people alone right from the greedy hands of the Egyptian Pharaoh. The situation we are in is not permanent. We should have hope that it will not remain the same,” Bishop Gakumba said.

In Luweero, the bishops of both Anglican and Catholic dioceses rallied Christians to use the holy season for repentance. He asked them to maintain good sanitation and hygiene.

Bishop Elidard Nsubuga of Luweero Anglican Diocese urged Christians to reflect on their behaviour.

“It is true that our churches are right now closed for our own safety but God has offered us the new lease of life to come back to him through repentance. The Love of Christ is stronger than the Covid-19 disease that has shaken the entire world...,” Bishop Elidard said.

At Kasana-Luweero Diocese, Bishop Paul Ssemogerere, said: “The fear we are experiencing because of the Covid-19 disease will come to an end. I only pray that we do not remain the same. Our towns are dirty because people want to stay in an environment that is compromised. We need to maintain good hygiene and sanitation standards.”

Warning

The Bishop of Fort Portal Diocese, Rt Rev Dr Robert Muhiirwa, asked Christians to find this lockdown a blessing in disguise. “Use this opportunity to reduce on taking alcohol or leave it completely,” he said.

His Rwenzori Diocese counterpart, Bishop Reuben Kisembo, advised the public to engage in farming and other productive activities.

Rt Rev Dr Joseph Antony Zziwa, the chairman of Uganda Episcopal Conference and Kiyinda- Mityana Diocesan bishop led a mass at St Noah’s Cathedral in Mityana where he warned Ugandans not use the lockdown to exploit others. He cited some traders who have hiked prices.

A similar message was echoed by the Anglican Bishop of Mityana Diocese, Dr James Bukomeko who urged the rich not to use the current lockdown to grab property of the poor.

“You should stop grabbing people’s property; the country is in a trying moment where everybody needs another,” he said

In Masaka, the diocesan bishop Serverus Jjumba said: “Instead of people going to bars to celebrate Easter, God has proved to the whole world that this day belongs to Him and all believers in a special way should reflect on this day and return to Him .”

Only four priests and Masaka Resident District Commissioner Herman Ssentongo attended the mass.