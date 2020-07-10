Eight suspected killers of Tegu released

By URN

Eight residents of Makerere University who were arrested in connection with the death of Emmanuel Tegu, who was a student at the university have been released on police bond.

Tegu, who was a third-year Veterinary student died on July 4, after being battered on June 27 by a mob at the university.

On Wednesday, police obtained a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage that captured the crime scene.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said that the CCTV video showed the prime suspects in Tegu’s murder.

Four out of the 13 suspects were charged on Thursday at Law Development Centre court.

They include; Charles Oyugu, Balam Nyeko; an security guard attached to SGA Security company, Johnson Kakuru; and Moses Sekitoleko.

Some of the people who have been set free include; Reagan Ogwang, Sharon Ogwang and Raymond Olwawu.