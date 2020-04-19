Explosive device kills boy in Masindi

By FRANCIS MUGERWA

Masindi- A suspected explosive device has killed a seven-year-old boy in Masindi District.

Police identified the boy as Kelvin Atugonza, the son of Julius Atugonza of Kiryanga Cell, in in Masindi Municipality.

According to witnesses, on Saturday evening, Atugonza found the abandoned device as he planted sugarcane in the family garden.

"He picked the metallic object, carried it home and played with it," Mr Julius Hakiza, the Albertine regional police spokesperson, said.

He said that the device later exploded and killed the boy instantly.

Mr Hakiza said that the boy’s father reported the incident to police.

Police officers according to Mr Hakiza, cordoned off the area as investigations into the blast start.