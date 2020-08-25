FDC sets tone for party primaries

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) yesterday revealed the schedule for party primaries to elect their presidential flag bearer for the 2021 election.

FDC president Patrick Amuriat and party national chairperson Waswa Biriggwa are competing for the party’s presidential flag after picking nomination forms last week.

The two are slated to return their nomination forms tomorrow and if they are both nominated, they will be subjected to an internal election process to elect a representative for the party’s flag in 2021.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, FDC party deputy Spokesperson John Kigonyogo said the duly nominated candidates will be subjected to sub-region virtual meetings.

“Unlike in the previous internal elections where we could convene a national delegates conference, it is going to be different this year due to Covid-19.We shall convene a sub-region delegates meeting where the flag bearer will be elected,” Mr Kigonyogo said.

He said FDC demarcated 21 sub- regions hence the voting will take place in 21 days and a final meeting will be held at the party headquarters where MPs and NEC members will also vote and announce the best candidate to carry the party flag.

“The election date will be the day of the sub-county regional meetings. The candidates will campaign to the delegates who will convene in various meetings on different dates at different sub-regions and after campaigns, the delegates will vote on the same day,” Mr Kigonyogo said.

“NEC members and MPs shall be the highest organ to interface with the candidates at the party headquarters or any other place deemed important.

‘‘In the same gathering, the flag bearer shall be announced to the country...,” he added.