By Malik Fahad Jjingo

Four senior police officers in Masaka region have been summoned to the Police Professional Standards Unit to explain recent scandals in the region that have put police officers in a spotlight.

The officers are; Masaka District Police Commander, Mr Bosco Bakasahaba; Masaka Regional Criminal Investigations Officer, Mr Elias Bayiruka; ASP Owen Nahabwe, who is in charge of operations in the region and the Officer in Charge of Nyendo Police, Mr David Kanakulya.

The summons come a day after a Police Disciplinary Court sitting in Masaka City Council Hall on Saturday convicted two police officers on charges of corruption and scandalous behaviour.

Sgt Ibrahim Ssesanga and Sgt Julius Ewalu who were found guilty, were instantly dismissed from the force.

The police force in Uganda has perennially been sighted in cases of brutality, torture, corruption, wrongful detention of suspects, extortion, among other ills.

The misconduct of Ssesanga and Ewalu led to the death of Hussein Walugembe, a boda boda rider; whose motorcycle was confiscated by police officers.

He set himself on fire and died inside the police station after failing to raise money to pay a bribe which was being demanded by the cops before they could give him the motorcycle.

During a Sunday meeting at Masaka Central Police Station, Mr Bakashaba handed over office to the officer in charge of Masaka Police Station, Mr Majidu Wepukulu.