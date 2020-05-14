Hearing of Sakwa manslaughter case flops

Prosecution alleges that between March 22 and April 17 this year, Mr Sakwa, along with Bumali Bazimbyewa, 19, a mechanic and Simba Mohammed, 31, a businessman, unlawfully caused the death of Isanga, a resident of Lwanda Village in Jinja.

By Denis Edema

Hearing of the manslaughter case against the interdicted Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Eric Sakwa, has been pushed to May 25 after his two co-accused failed to appear in court.

Sakwa on Wednesday appeared before Jinja Grade I Magistrate, Ms Agnes Nabafu, but his two co-accused were not produced in the same court by the state authorities.

Ms Nabafu said production warrant would be issued to prison authorities to ensure the duo are produced in court to face the law.

Mr Sakwa appeared in court accompanied by his lead lawyer counsel Evans Ochieng.

“Our client is still the RDC of Jinja. It’s only the appointing authority (President) who can remove him from office not any other person,” said Mr Ochieng.

Advertisement

Mr Sakwa, 38, was on April 24, arrested and charged with manslaughter over the death of businessman Charles Isanga.