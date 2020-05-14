Isimba Bridge, road works at over 55% completion, says Unra

By PHILIP WAFULA

Construction works on the Isimba-Bujagali interconnection project along the Kayunga-Kamuli Road stands at 55 per cent, according to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA).

Construction works, which started in July 2019, are expected to be completed by December 2020.

Eng Lawrence Pario, the Head of Bridges and Structures at UNRA, said they are on schedule to beat the December 2020 completion date.

"Because of Covid-19, workers have reduced to fit the available accommodation facilities, otherwise we are on schedule," Eng Pario said, pointing out high levels of water discharge from Lake Victoria as the only challenge.

"Otherwise all materials and equipment are on site to complete the works,” he added.

As of Wednesday, prepressed reinforced concrete girders/beams to receive the concrete deck had been installed, girder-launching equipment to launch the tenth span is set and girders had been launched in position to receive concrete deck, asphalt surfacing of the road, guard barriers, drainages and so on.

Benefits

Once completed, the road will relieve traffic on the Kampala-Jinja Highway and provide an alternative shorter road connecting Kamuli to Kampala via Kayunga.

It will also boost trade, agriculture, employment, tourism in Kayunga and Kamuli Sub-regions and subsequently turn them into food baskets for Kampala.

Mr Pario adds that it will provide a shorter distance between Kampala and Teso Sub-region through Bukungu ferry and offer immediate employment to skilled and unskilled workers.

"Already, over 400 workers have been involved in construction, there has been skills and knowledge transfer to Ugandan Engineers and skilled technicians," Eng Pario noted.

Specifications

The project comprises of a 11-metre wide two-lane bridge, with Bridge I starting from Nampanyi village to Koova Island on the Kayunga side measuring 432.5 metres; while Bridge II starts from Koova Island to Bugumira Viillage on the Kamuli side measuring 457.5 metres.

The river downstream splits into two branches, with an island in the middle.

There's, however, an access road on the green field (new road) that is 3.5 kilometres, while Koova Island is 300 metres long.

About the project

This project is the Second Component or Component II of the original $568m Ministry of Energy project (Component I) which was commissioned on March 21, 2019 with government funding (15 per cent) and a loan from Exim Bank (85 per cent).

UNRA is providing support to the Ministry of Energy and the Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL).