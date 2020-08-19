Kaginda, Ingrid defeated in Rukungiri FDC primaries

By Perez Rumanzi & Ronald Kabanza

Dr Warren Niwagaba, was on Tuesday elected the Rukungiri Municipality Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party flag bearer in the forthcoming general elections.

Dr Niwagaba, a new kid on the block in the political space, defeated the incumbent MP Roland Mugume Kaginda, Ms Ingrid Turinawe, Mr Benon Katwesigye, Mr Herbert Mbabazi Kawawa and Mr Francis Musiime.

A total of 258 party delegates participated in the election which took place at the Rukungiri Municipality Stadium.

Dr Niwagaba garnered 130 votes, while the incumbent MP Mugume Roland Kaginda got 62 and Ms Ingrid Turinawe 65. The other candidates; Mr Benon Katwesigye, Mr Herbert Mbabazi Kawawa and Mr Francis Musiime got zero votes each.

“I left NRM because I hated election of salt (bribery), I am worried if this is the trend, and Museveni shall come and stand in FDC and defeat us there. You told me I am able and capable but I had no money, we must defeat this. This is not the FDC we started,” Ms Turinawe complained.

“I want to thank the FDC delegates and congratulate them upon this. It has been a strong huddle. I can’t say we have won because we still have a stronger hill to climb,” Dr Niwagaba said in his victory speech.

Advertisement

Other candidates in the municipality conceded defeat. Ms Turinawe was arrested on her way home as she walked through Rukungiri town with a group of youth in blue overalls.

“For us who have been in the struggle for long, there is no winning or losing in an election of the party. I want to advise party leaders to avoid propaganda within our party. This is my second defeat ever since I started vying for various positons. The 62 votes I have gotten are by God’s grace. I will continue working and we shall support Dr Niwagaba. I and Ms Turinawe have walked a long distance in bad and in good and the ugly, we have no challenge in losing,” Mr Kaginda said.