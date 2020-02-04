Their co-accused include the former head of the Special Operations Unit, Nixon Agasirwe, former Director Crime Intelligence, Col Atwooki Ndahura, former Commandant of Police Professional Standards Unit Senior Commissioner of Police, Joel Aguma , former Flying Squad Commander, Herbert Muhangi and ASP James Magadda

Four suspects jointly charged with the former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura for aiding and abetting the kidnap and illegal repatriation of Rwandan refugees, have applied for bail before the General Court Martial.

They include; former Deputy Commandant of the Professional Standards Unit (PSU), SSP Richard Ndaboine, ASP Patrick Muramira, ASP Jonas Ayebaza and Detective Constable Abel Kitagenda, all formerly attached to the Flying Squad Unit. The four appeared before the General Court Martial chaired by Lt Gen Andrew Gutti on Monday.

Their lawyer, Elizabeth Namisingwa who represented Maj Silas Kamanda Mutungi told court that the charges against all the accused persons are bailable. Ms Namisingwa further argued that the applicants are all family men with several dependents to take care of and have permanent places of aboard in areas under the jurisdictions of the General Court Martial.

SSP Ndaboine presented Local Government Minister Raphael Magyezi, John Bosco Kananura, the Katwe Town Council LC III Chairperson in Kasese District and Twesigye David Kamara, the Director Itendero High School as his sureties. Muramira presented Pastor Geoffrey Ssemakula from Goodman Ministries in Kazo and Arinaitwe Ovason as his sureties.

ASP Ayebaza presented his father and a Radio West news anchor, Januario Mazimba, Robert Muhoozi, a Chef at Serena Hotel and retired civil servant Baine Mpaka while Abel Kitagenda presented his sister, Florence Nabukeera and Ismail Birigwa as his sureties.

State Prosecutors led by Lt Col Raphael Mugisha asked court to put stringent terms on the applicants should it release them on bail. Court is expected to deliver its ruling on the bail application on today (February 4, 2020).

Details of the case

Prosecution alleges that the accused persons issued guns to a group of unauthorised people, kidnapped and illegally repatriated a one Jackson Kalemera and Lt Joel Mutabazi, the former body guards of Rwandan President Paul Kagame who were in Uganda on asylum.

Mutabazi was reportedly kidnapped from Kamengo in Mpigi District on September 25, 2013 and forcefully taken to Rwanda by the accused persons from where he was charged with a number of offenses ranging from terrorism, murder, spreading rumors with intentions to incite the public to rise against Kagame’s government among others.

He was subsequently stripped of his military ranks and handed a life sentence by the Military Court in Rwanda. However, the accused persons who are facing similar charges with ten others pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Their co-accused include the former head of the Special Operations Unit, Nixon Agasirwe, former Director Crime Intelligence, Col Atwooki Ndahura, former Commandant of Police Professional Standards Unit Senior Commissioner of Police, Joel Aguma , former Flying Squad Commander, Herbert Muhangi and ASP James Magadda

Others are; Faisal Katende and Sgt Abel Tumukunde and Congolese national Bahati Mugenga.