Kibuku leaders move to evict Limoto wetland encroachers

By MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

Leaders in Kibuku District have resolved to evict farmers who have voluntarily refused to vacate Limoto wetland.

The leaders say the farmers are failing efforts to restore the wetland, which has been destroyed by activities such as rice growing.

Mr Charles Kadyama, the district chairperson, on Monday said the operation will kick off soon.

“We will not just sit and watch as the wetland is being cleared at will. We had embarked on sensitisation about the dangers of wetland destruction to curtail further encroachment but it is not yielding results,” he explained in an interview.

Majority of farmers in the districts of Kibuku and Pallisa depend on Limoto wetland for growing rice but on several occasions, government has issued directives urging them to vacate in vain. The Kibuku District environment officer, Mr David Okurut, attributed the defiance of farmers to influence from political leaders

“Some politicians are encouraging locals to grow rice in the wetland for political reasons ,” he said.

Mr Deo Kabali, the eastern region wetland coordinator, said after evicting encroachers, the demarcation exercise will start immediately.

“We will start planting boundary pillars because we have already secured funds for the exercise,” he said.

The National Environment Management Authority representative, Ms Christine Achokit, urged the leaders to sensitise communities about the dangers of encroachment on the wetlands.

