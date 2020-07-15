LC5 chairman in trouble over misuse of govt vehicle

By SANTO OJOK & ISAAC OTWII

The LC5 chairman of Kwania District, Mr Basil Okello Onach, is in trouble over alleged misuse of a government vehicle.

Trouble started on Monday when a Toyota Double cabin pick-up truck registration number UG 3456 R was intercepted at Aduku Town Council, being used for transporting fresh groundnuts from the garden of the district chairman.

The groundnuts were being transported to Mr Okello’s home, according to police.

The vehicle was impounded following a tip off from concerned members of the community.

Mr David Komakech, the district Internal Security Officer, said he commanded a team of security personnel who impounded the vehicle.

He said the driver, Mr Emmanuel Odongo, a resident of Aduku Town Council in Kwania District was handed over to police.

“The vehicle was taken to Kwania Central Police Station where it is being parked,” he said.

At the police station, a file of abuse of office by using a government vehicle to do an activity which it was not meant for has been opened and the driver recorded his statement.