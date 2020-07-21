LDUs begin training on human rights

By ANDREW BAGALA

The Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel, who were recently withdrawn from Kampala Metropolitan Area, have started a refresher training in civil policing and human rights.

The training at Kakiri Barracks, which will be done in phases, started yesterday with LDUs from Rubaga Battalion, according to the Defence ministry statement.

“The launch took place today [yesterday] at Kakiri Barracks where all the personnel of the 10 battalions of the LDUs operating in Kampala Metropolitan Policing (KMP) Area will undergo weeks of the refresher course,” the statement reads in part.

A battalion has around 800 soldiers, which means that there are about 8,000 LDUs in Kampala Metropolitan policing area.

The withdrawal of LDUs came months of sustained criticism of killings and torture of civilians while enforcing government guidelines on the containment of coronavirus.

Despite the human rights violations, the deputy commander of the Land Forces, Maj Gen Sam Kavuma, said the LDUs had curbed crime in Kampala .

“Records show that the LDUs have done great work in KMP.

In the last six months alone, about five rifles, two pistols, four toy pistols, a number of walkie-talkies, several rounds of ammunition of different calibre and other assortment of military stores have been recovered by the force.” Maj Gen Kavuma said.