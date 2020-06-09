Landlord sets tenant’s house on fire over arrears

By WILSON KUTAMBA

Police in Masaka District are investigating circumstances under which an army reservist reportedly set ablaze a house occupied by one of his tenants over rent arrears.

Mr Amos Ssubi, 23, a resident of Ssenyange A Village, Nyendo-Ssenyange Division in Masaka Municipality is currently nursing wounds he sustained while trying to save his life after he was trapped in the burning house. He is currently admitted to Masaka Regional Referral Hospital.

Mr Ssubi, in an interview on Monday his landlord had on several occasions threatened to burn the unit he occupies if he does not clear his arrears, a matter he reported to the village chairperson.

“He (landlord) is demanding rent fees for only one month (May), I explained to him that I have not been working due to the current Covid-19 induced lockdown, but he angrily told me that his house was not built by President Museveni and therefore his directive to landlords not demand rent fees now doesn’t apply,” he said.

Mr Suubi says on that fateful day, he was sleeping inside his room only to be woken up by a fire that was gutting the house.

“I tried to run out for safety and in the process I suffered serious burns on both hands and the mouth,” he recounts.

Mr Ssubi’s household property was all ravaged by the fire.

Mr John Nsamba, the area chairperson says he received complaints from other tenants occupying the reservist’s rental units who claim that he (landlord) does not issue them receipts and they end up making double payments.

Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, the southern region police spokesperson confirmed that the suspect was already in their custody as investigations kickoff.