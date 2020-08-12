Lawyers petition Makerere over VC candidate’s PhD

By Damali Mukhaye

The PhD qualification for one of the candidates for the Makerere University deputy vice chancellor for finance and administration (DVCF&A) job, has caused a storm after lawyers representing two former students at the university said he acquired it in an institution that is not accredited.

The lawyers presented a petition to the search committee at the university on Monday, saying Mr William Bazeyo, a professor of public health, does not qualify for the position.

This was during the public presentations on Monday where Prof Bazeyo and two other candidates Mr Anthony Musigha, a professor of Veterinary Sciences and Socio-economics, and Associate Prof Allan Mulengani Katwalo, the dean of School of Business and Applied Technology at Clark International University talked about their plans for the university.

One of the lawyers, Ms Monica Birungi, presented documents from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) including a letter from the acting director for quality assurance and accreditation, Dr Pius Achanga, indicating that Atlantic International University where Prof Bazeyo attained his PhD is not accredited.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that it (Atlantic International University) is not accredited by agencies recognised by the US department of education. Awards of Atlantic International University are therefore not recognised by the NCHE,” the letter reads in part.

“We have made it clear to the university leadership that he does not qualify for this job because a PhD is the first requirement for this job,” Ms Birungi said.

When contacted, the Makerere University Vice Chancellor, Prof Barnabas Nawangwe, said the same issue was raised during the last search process and it was resolved.

He said Atlantic International University is accredited by an international agency and NCHE should therefore revisit their letter.

However, Prof Bazeyo did not answer our calls nor respond to text messages when we reached out to him.

Dr Achanga also did not answer our calls nor respond to text messages.

When Daily Monitor visited the website of Atlantic International University, they indicated that they were accredited by Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities which is not recognised by the US secretary of education.