Lukwago asks deputy to reject Museveni appointment

By James Kabengwa

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has said he lost sleep after "devastating" news of the appointment of his deputy as Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) director gender, community services and production by President Museveni.

"I had failed to sleep but my wife insisted I sleep. She saw me seated most of the night. I constantly checked social media but all streams confirmed the first news (of President Museveni's appointment of Sarah Kanyike)," Lukwago said.

Ms Kanyike is also a member of the Democratic Party (DP).

Mr Lukwago said when he checked social media after his Saturday morning prayers, it was the same story.

“I want to tell you it hurt me seeing my deputy enlisted (as new director)," he said adding that this was the peak of President Museveni's worst actions against him.

He asked Ms Kanyike to reject Museveni nomination for the position.

According to the Lord Mayor, Ms Kanyike cannot be in charge of a directorate she is meant to monitor as an executive secretary of the City.

He said her current position is superior and she should keep it.

He further said he would give it a few more days until Ms Kanyike personally confirms the news to him.

President Museveni nominated Kanyike and four others to various positions at KCCA.