Lukwago’s deputy speaks out on Museveni job offer

By James Kabengwa

Deputy Lord Mayor Sarah Kanyike Ssebagala has spoken out on the three-day ultimatum issued by her boss, Erias Kukwago, after President Museveni proposed her name for a government job at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

Ms Kanyike told Daily Monitor that she is still the official deputy Lord Mayor of KCCA.

However, sources at City Hall said Mr Lukwago was planning to convene a closed-door meeting today to consult on the way forward.

“As far as I am concerned, I am still the deputy Lord Mayor of Kampala and councillor for Makindye East. I am also reading from social media that I was appointed somewhere. There is no official communication,” Ms Kanyike said on Tuesday.

Mr Lukwago had implored Ms Kanyike to reject the appointment but Ms Kanyike refused to spell out whether she would take up the job and instead insisted that she is still performing her roles as Lukwago’s deputy. It is not clear whether Ms Kanyike has spoken with Lukwago on the job offer.

Last week, President Museveni nominated Ms Kanyike as director of gender, community service and production in the new changes at KCCA. The President also proposed Dorothy Kisaka as executive director, replacing Mr Andrew Kitaka, who has acted since December 2018.

Advertisement

Other appointments included that of Dr Daniel Okello Ayen, who was confirmed as the director of public health and environment and Ms Grace Akullo, who was nominated as the new director of human resource and administration, replacing Mr Richard Lule.

In his nomination letter to the Public Service Commission, the President said: “We have used integrity hunting to identify the persons”. Mr Museveni also directed Public Service Commission to advertise and fill all other vacant positions at City Hall.

Mr Kitaka and Mr Sam Sserunkuuma, who was the acting deputy executive director, will retain their substantive positions as director of engineering and technical services and revenue collections, respectively.

At the news of the appointment of his deputy, the Lord Mayor called a hasty press conference at the weekend and said he was devastated by Ms Kanyike’s appointment.

“I had failed to sleep but my wife insisted I sleep. She saw me seated most of the night. I constantly checked social media but all streams confirmed the first news (of President Museveni’s appointment of Sarah Kanyike),” Mr Lukwago said.

The three-day ultimatum elapsed yesterday. Sources say if Ms Kanyike does not decline the offer, the Lord Mayor is willing to announce another deputy.