Speeding DPP car kills two people in Lira

Two people have been confirmed dead after they were knocked by a speeding car reportedly belonging to the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Lira City on Monday.

The victims have been identified as Ferdinand Otima, 25, and Raymond Ogwang, 66, both residents of Aliri Village, Akalo Sub-county in Kole District.

They were riding on a motorcycle along the Lira-Soroti highway when the vehicle registration number UG 1234J, a Toyota Hilux knocked them near Rima Primary School.

The North Kyoga region police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police Patrick Jimmy Okema said the speeding vehicle was travelling from Soroti side to Lira City.

"The driver continued, lost control, and knocked a pedestrian [named Emmanuel Okullo], injuring him seriously. The motor vehicle then later overturned," SP Okema said in a statement.

The victims’ bodies were taken to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for postmortem.

Okullo and another passenger who was in the vehicle---Betty Agola--- were also rushed to a nearby clinic for treatment after they sustained injuries.