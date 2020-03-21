Luweero head teacher detained on aggravated defilement charges

By DAN WANDERA

A primary school head teacher in Luweero District in central Uganda has been detained by police on charges of aggravated defilement.

Luweero District Police Commander (DPC), Mr Abraham Tukundane told Daily Monitor that the suspect is accused of defiling a 17-year-old girl.

“We have the head teacher of Tweyanze Church of Uganda Primary School in our custody in connection with the defilement of a 17-year-old girl at Kasana- Kavule Zone in Luweero Town Council. The offence was committed on March 18, 2020. The case was reported at Kasana Police Station with case Ref.No. SD 28/19/03/2020 where the suspect recorded a statement. The girl was taken to Luweero Hospital for medical examination,” Mr Tukundane said.

Information from the victim’s parents indicate that the head teacher took chance of the absence of the girl’s parents when he visited the home to pick some documents.

“The head teacher is a family friend and had been directed by my wife to go and pick some documents at our home located at Kavule Zone in Kasana Town, Luweero Town Council. He reportedly forced my daughter into a sexual act after locking the door. The girl narrated the unfortunate incident to her mother,” the father of the victim told police.

Luweero continues to register high cases of defilement with several of the cases involving teachers and close relatives of the victims.

The district probation office said about 17 cases involving child defilement were registered at the office with one of the prominent case involving a teacher who defiled four pupils from the same primary school. The teacher was arrested by police and produced before the Chief Magistrate Court in Luweero District. He was later committed to High Court to answer aggravated defilement related cases.