By URN

Aruu County MP, Odonga Otto was rushed to Nakasero hospital on Thursday after he was allegedly punched by his Kilak North counterpart, Anthony Akol. The two lawmakers exchanged blows at Parliament over claims that Mr Otto was telling Akol’s voters to eject him from the House for selling their land in Amuru to government. The two legislators charged at each other as Mr Akol was escorting a group of his electorates that had just visited him at Parliament. Eye witnesses say Mr Akol accosted Mr Otto around the pigeonhole area and asked him why he was decampaigning him. Mr Akol reportedly warned Mr Otto that if he kept on accusing him, he would act badly.