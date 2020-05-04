MPs walk different paths on Covid-19 cash

By Monitor team

Despite the court order and directive by President Museveni to refund Shs20m that each MP received from Parliament, some legislators have said they will not take back the money while others have complied.

Last week, the High Court ordered MPs to return the money which they received on their accounts to government meant for fighting the coronavirus pandemic

The court order followed a consent agreement between Ntungamo Municipality MP Gerald Karuhanga, the petitioner, and state lawyers from the Attorney General’s chambers and Parliamentary Commission.

The court order stated that the funds were to be returned to the Parliamentary Commission account, the National Covid-19 taskforce or the district Covid-19 taskforces.

While addressing the nation on April 28, President Museveni also directed the legislators to return the money to the district Covid-19 taskforces.

Defiant

The Opposition Shadow Attorney General and Ndorwa East MP, Mr Wilfred Niwagaba, said he handed over the money to the sub-county leadership in his constituency.

“I have nothing to do with the presidential directive or the court order because no Member of Parliament was sued. As MPs, we are accountable to our paymaster who is the Clerk to Parliament and not the President,” Mr Niwagaba said.

Mr James Kakooza (Kabula County) said he cannot take the money to the district chief administrative officer (CAO) because he is above the official.

Ms Carlo Birungi Nanyondo (Kyamuswa), Mr Julius Mukasa Opondo (Bujumba) and Ms Idah Nabayiga (Kalangala Woman) said they will not take the cash to the district taskforce but will buy relief items such as food and ambulances for their electorate.

Mr Steven Asiimwe, the Kabarole Resident District Commissioner (RDC), said they had not received any cash from the MPs in the district.

Mr Asiimwe, who is also the head of the district Covid-19 taskforce, said they received a donation of six tonnes of maize flour and 500 litres of fuel from Fort Portal Municipality MP Alex Ruhunda.

Ms Harriet Nakamya, the Rubirizi RDC and her Bushenyi counterpart, Mr Jolly Tibemanya, said they had not received the Shs20m from any of the MPs in their districts. Rubirizi has three MPs while Bushenyi has four.

Lt Col James Mwesigye, the Mbarara RDC, also said he had not received any money from any of the MPs in the district.

“They were given options; they can either bring it to the district taskforce or take it to the national taskforce account.

Ms Jane Francis Kagayi, the Buikwe RDC, and Mr Shafique Ssekandi, her Kanungu counterpart, said no MP had handed over the money to the district taskforces.

However, Mr Ssekandi said he had received 10 tonnes of maize flour from Dr Chris Baryomunsi, the Kinkiizi East MP, who is also the State Minister for Housing.

Already spent

Some MPs said they were stuck because both the court order and presidential directive came after they had spent the money.

Mr Sam Byibesho (Kisoro Mun), Mr Anthony Akol (Kilak North), Ms Sylvia Nayebare (Gomba Woman) and Robinah Rwakoojo (Gomba West) said they had spent the money on donations in their respective districts.

In Mpigi District, Mr John Bosco Lubyayi (Mawokota South), Sarah Nakawunde (District woman) and Ms Amelia Kyambadde (Mawokota North) said they used the money to buy items for the electorate.

Ms Pauline Kemirembe (Lyantonde Woman) and Ms Cissy Namujju (Lwengo Woman), Ms Jalia Bintu (Masindi Woman) Mr Patrick Kasumba (Bujenje) and Mr Mijumbi Nyira (Buruli) said they donated relief food to their electorate.Complied

Mr Jacob Oulanyah, the Deputy Speaker (Omoro County) and Mr Vincent Ssempijja, the Agriculture minister (Kalungu East), are among the MPs who have returned the cash.

Mr Ssempijja handed over the money to Mr Caleb Tukaikiriza, the Kalungu RDC, at the weekend.

Ms Molly Lanyero, (Lamwo Woman) said she would give the money to the district taskforce this week.

Ms Lucy Akello (Amuru Woman) said she will send the money back to Parliamentary Commission.

Mr Emmanuel Kalule Ssengo (Gomba East) delivered the money last week. Mr Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi (Butambala) said he instructed his bank to return the money to Parliament.

He described the money as a bribe while his colleague, Ms Lydia Mirembe (District Woman), remained non-committal to the matter.

Ms Sylvia Rwabwogo (Kabarole Woman) said she returned the money to the Parliamentary Commission.

Mr Robert Centenary (Kasese Municipality), said all the six MPs from Kasese District agreed to return the money to the Parliamentary Commission next week.

“The taskforce is not more transparent than Parliament,” Mr Centenary said.

Ms Winnie Kiiza (Kasese Woman) said they used their salaries to purchase more than 30 tonnes of food for the district Covid-19 taskforce.

All the three MPs from Mityana District returned the money to the district taskforce.

They are Mr Godfrey Kiwanda Suubi, the State Minister for Tourism (Mityana North), Ms Judith Nabakooba (Mityana Woman) and Mr Makumi Henry Kamya (Mityana South).

Mr Henry Lukyamuzi Kalwanga (Busujju) has not handed over the money.

Mr Earnest Kiiza, the Bunyoro minister and Masindi Municipality MP, handed over the money to the district taskforce last week.

In Rakai District, Mr Charles Mubiru, the RDC, said all the area MPs agreed to return the money this week.

Rakai has Buyamba and Kooki counties which are represented by Mr Amos Mandera and Mr Boaz Kasirabo, respectively while Ms Juliet Ssuubi Kinyamatama is the district Woman MP.

In Kikuube District, Buhaguzi MPMuheirwe Daniel Mpamizo asked the CAO to provide a bank account where he should send the money.

Mr Odonga Otto, the Aruu County MP in Pader District, said he was waiting for a directive from the Speaker of Parliament before he makes a decision.

Kalungu West MP Joseph Ssewungu said he would not take the money back until the Speaker’s guidance.

Mr Robert Migadde (Buvuma) said he was ready to return the money but was waiting for the final word from Parliament.



What they say

Mr Harold Muhindo, Bukonzo East MP: “Now that they are planning to refund the money to the Parliament Commission, the idea to buy food is now dead.”

Mr Michael Tusiime, Mbarara Municipality MP: “I returned the public money to the Parliamentary Commission after the court ruling. I had already spent more than Shs54m giving people relief food, so my image cannot be tarnished by simply Shs20m which I was not even expecting.”