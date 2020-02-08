MV Kalangala  suspends operations

By EVE MUGANGA & SLYVESTER SSEMUGENYI

ENTEBBE- MV Kalangala vessel, which plies the Nakiwogo Lutoboka, Buggala Islands route, will effective Sunday, February 9, temporarily suspend operations to undergo routine maintenance.

MV Kalangala is managed by the Nation Oil Distributors Ltd but the servicing and repairing of the vessel is done by the Ministry of Works and Transport.

According to Mr Sadala Musoke, the chief executive officer Nation Oil Distributors Ltd, the exercise which is aimed at checking the vessel’s operational safety status, will last one month.

This implies the vessel will resume normal operations around March 9.

Last year, MV Kalangala was not serviced which caused anxiety among travellers who claimed that the failure to service the vessel could compromise its effectiveness.

“We urge our clients to be patient because this exercise is for their safety,” Mr Musoke said.

Just like in 2018, the vessel will be serviced at Port Bell Luzira Dry Docking Site.

A dry-dock is a machine that is used to lift ferries and other marine vessels from water, to allow engineers service them.

In the absence of MV Kalangala, travellers to various islands in Kalangala can use private vessels like MV Vanessa, MV Natalie and MV SENCATA.

However, all the three vessels do not carry heavy cargo and vehicles.

Mr Musoke said passengers with such cargo should use a ferry that operates at Bukakata Landing site.