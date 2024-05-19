NRM boss blasts implementers of poverty alleviation programmes

The head of the Office of National Resistance Movement (NRM) Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo, has blasted the implementers of government programmes saying some have over the years failed to make significant impact in society.

Among the empowerment programmes she highlighted include; Youth Livelihood Programme, Uganda Women Empowerment Fund, the fund targeting People with Disabilities and Emyooga.

According to Hajjat Namyalo, many government poverty alleviation programmes have been in place but the funds are swindled by implementers at various levels and do not trickle down to the intended beneficiaries.

“I hear of a number of government programmes which I encourage you to participate in, but they are too bureaucratic, although a lot of money has been pumped in. No impact is being felt on the ground as funds are being diverted into individual pockets,” she said while handing over skilling equipment and farm inputs to members of over 70 development groups from Greater Masaka at Nyendo, a Masaka City suburb on Saturday.

Among the donated items include; hairdressing and saloon equipment, car washing machines, sewing machines, hand hoes, and agriculture and food processing equipment.

“This is not a government programme, it’s an initiative by the Chairman of NRM who doubles as the President of Uganda and it intends to bypass the bureaucracy that hinders you from benefiting,” she said.

Hajjat Namyalo urged the beneficiaries to utilize the equipment and other materials well rather than selling them out to earn quick cash as this will be against the intended plan.

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Mr Vincent Ssempijja, said: “Our youth mostly those in urban areas and are grappling with unemployment still need this kind of support to change their living conditions. We ask them to participate in every programme that’s brought forward.”

Mr Ahmed Kasozi, a member of Tulibumu Development Group from Kalangala District appreciated the President for this scheme. He, however, expressed dissatisfaction over the failure to get all the materials they were promised to get.

“Imagine a group of 50 people to get five hand hoes, one knapsack and 10 kilogrammes of maize seeds. They would send the package to us instead of coming in a big delegation to deliver it,” he said.