Magistrate suspended over absenteeism

The interdiction of magistrate Magomu comes barely two weeks after two registrars of the High Court in Masaka and Executions Division; Cissy Mudhasi and Deo Nizeyimana respectively, were interdicted for allegedly issuing one-sided garnishee orders.

To that effect, a charge Sheet has been drafted detailing the offenses against him and also sent to the JSC.

By JULIET KIGONGO

The Judiciary has interdicted the Amolatar magistrate over absenteeism and unsatisfactory performance of his duties.

Mr Nasuru Magomu was interdicted by the Acting Chief Registrar, Tom Chemutai to pave way for the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary action against him.

Magistrate Magomu's woes stem from the recent visit by the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija to his court and he did not find him on duty.

"On June 24, 2020, while carrying out inspections of the courts in northern Uganda, the Principal Judge Flavian Zeija and his team, visited Amolatar magistrate's court. There was no judicial officer or court staff and the court premises were bushy and deserted," reads in part the July 10 interdiction letter to magistrate Magomu

"This is to forward His Worship Magomu Nasuru to the Judicial Service Commission for disciplinary action," the letter further reads.

Magistrate Magomu has been interdicted under Regulation 25 (1) of the Judicial Service Commission for absenteeism and unsatisfactory performance of duty.

Advertisement

According to the Acting Chief Registrar, after getting the information about magistrate Magomu's absenteeism from duty, he wrote to him to explain himself and that his response was unsatisfactory, hence the need to be forwarded to the JSC for disciplinary action.

To that effect, a charge Sheet has been drafted detailing the offenses against him and also sent to the JSC.

The interdiction of magistrate Magomu comes barely two weeks after two registrars of the High Court in Masaka and Executions Division; Cissy Mudhasi and Deo Nizeyimana respectively, were interdicted for allegedly issuing one-sided garnishee orders.

Registrar Nizeyimana was separately accused of issuing the garnishee order during Covid-19 lockdown against the orders of the then Chief Justice Bart Katureebe.