Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga is dead...

Rtd Maj Gen Kasirye Ggwanga on Tuesday morning breathed his last at Nakasero Hospital where he had been admitted a few weeks ago.

Born in Mubende District in 1952, Gen Ggwanga served in the army for 47 years. He retired in 2018 to farming. His life had mostly been characterised by controversies with allegations of shooting at people during brawls on various occasions.

Army days

Gen Kasirye Ggwanga in an interview with Daily Monitor last year spoke of his days in the army with pride.

“My life is dangerous; I joined the army in 1972 when I was just 20 years old. The then president Idi Amin Dada posted me in the West Nile. I was with Brigadier Gen Mark Kodili Ayiasi and by far, we were the youngest. In 1979 I was arrested in Tanzania,” he said.

“Gen Kodili is one of the few honest and professional army officers I have worked with. No wonder he is a Sandhurst-trained army officer,” he added.

Gen Ggwanga served in different army posts for almost all government regimes. He stated that “they” made this generation, which he believed is still ignorant about politics.