Makerere halts search for Deputy Vice Chancellor

By DAMALI MUKHAYE

Makerere University has halted the search process for Deputy Vice Chancellor for Finance and Administration (DVCF&A) after the PhD for one of the candidates in the race was contested.

Lawyers representing two former students of the university last week petitioned the search committee and the university leadership saying that Prof William , a candidate in the race, acquired his PhD from an institution that is not accredited.

One of the lawyers, Ms Monica Birungi, presented documents from the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) signed by the acting director for quality assurance and accreditation, Dr Pius Achanga, which stated that the Atlantic International University where Prof Bazeyo attained his PhD is not accredited.

“The purpose of this letter is to inform you that it (Atlantic International University) is not accredited by agencies recognised by the US Department of Education. Awards of Atlantic International University are, therefore, not recognised by the NCHE,” the August 6 letter reads in part.

Ms Birungi said the first requirement for DVCF&A job is a PhD yet Prof Bazeyo does not qualify because his doctorate degree is not recognised. The query came at a time when the search committee was left with few days to conclude and submit the final report to the university Senate containing ratings of the three candidates. The committee was supposed to sit last Friday to make the report and hand it over to the Senate today. All this has come to a halt.

Sources at the university told this newspaper that the new turn of events is blamed for the latest intrigue at Makerere.

“The search process could not continue with the process given the evidence that was presented. The NCHE insists that the university where Prof Bazeyo attained his PhD is not accredited and that is the truth,” the source said.

Daily Monitor has seen a notice dated August 11 from Makerere Academic Registrar’s office to the search committee saying the emergency meeting that had been scheduled for August 14 was called off until further notice.

However, University Secretary Yusuf Kiranda said the search process is not halted. He said the committee is still investigating the allegations that were presented against Prof Bazeyo.

“When additional information comes to the search committee, they have to verify it because if somebody writes and makes a claim, you do not rely on it. You go ahead and verify that information.

“The committee is doing everything possible to make sure all details are looked into. The Senate will make the decision on how to proceed after the investigations,” Mr Kiranda said. Other candidates contesting for the position include Prof Anthony Mugisha, and Prof Allan Mulengani Katwalo.

A search committee is supposed to identify suitable candidates for DVCF&A position and forward at least three names to the Senate for recommendation to the university council for final approval and appointment.

Last year, the High Court nullified the appointment of Prof Bazeyo, who was then a substantive DVCF&A, on account that he was recruited irregularly.

The university was instructed to repeat the exercise. According to the ruling, the search committee flouted the procedure and forwarded only one name to the university Senate instead of three.

The law

According to the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, DVCF&A is the second deputy Vice-Chancellor and is supposed to assist the Vice-Chancellor in the performance of his or her functions and is obliged to oversee the finances and administration of the university.

The person holding that position is also responsible for the planning and development of the university.