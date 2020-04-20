Mengo, RDC in fight over Sembabule land

By MALIK FAHAD JJINGO

Buganda Kingdom has lost the battle to secure a piece of land in Sembabule District.

This comes after the district authorities led by the Resident District Commissioner, Mr Nixon Kabuye, took a decision to commence construction of a staff canteen on the kingdom land in disregard of a directive from Buganda Kingdom to halt the project.

On April 8, Buganda Kingdom Attorney General and Minister for Local Government Christopher Bwanika wrote to Mr Kabuye asking him to halt construction works. The letter was also copied to the minister-in-charge of Presidency, Ms Esther Mbayo.

In the letter, Mr Bwanika stated that there was no urgency for putting upstructures on Kabaka’s land without clearance from Mengo, the official seat of Buganda Kingdom.

“Your conduct amounts to inciting and aiding the contractor who is trespassing onKabaka’s land. You have no power to confer title to the purported developer in contradiction and violation of the agreement of August 1, 2013, lest you embarrass the office which you represent and the government you serve,” the letter reads in part.

Mr Bwanika said they were surprised to learn of the continued construction despite reporting a criminal case at police and investigations could not go on due to the current lockdown.

Advertisement

Earlier, Mr Kabuye had given Kabaka’s chief in Mawogola County [Sembabule District], Mr Muhammad Sserwadda, a three-day ultimatum to present a land title for the land to prove that it belongs to the kingdom.

However, Mr Sserwada said he could not access the said land title because all offices at Mengo are closed due to the ongoing lockdown.

In a telephone interview last week, Mr Kabuye urged the kingdom officials to stop making verbal excuses and present documents showing ownership.

“You cannot just stop a government project because you claim ownership of land which you cannot even prove. Let them [Buganda Kingdom] use the zonal land office in Masaka to secure something to prove that they own the land instead of taking advantage of the current lockdown to stop a government project which may prompt the contractor to sue the district for halting construction works which will result in breach of contract,” he added.

Mr Joseph Kawuuki, the state minister for local government in Buganda Kingdom, said they are going to challenge the RDC’s actions in court.

“Everyone in Sembabule knows that that land belongs to Buganda Kingdom, when the current lockdown is over, we shall challenge the RDC’s decision in courts of law and we shall get our land back,” he said in an interview on Saturday .

Other cases of land wrangles