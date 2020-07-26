Mkapa to be buried Wednesday

By THE CITIZEN

Tanzania's former President Benjamin Mkapa, who died on July 24 in Dar es Salaam, will be buried Wednesday at his home in Lupaso village of Masasi district in the Mtwara region.

The Tanzanian government announced this on Friday, saying the public will pay their last respects for three days - from Sunday to Tuesday - at Uhuru Stadium in Temeke district.

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said the body will then be transported to Lupaso for the burial the following day.

THE PROGRAMME

On Sunday, the Catholic Church will hold a requiem mass at Uhuru Stadium from 10am, with the public allowed to attend.

"Tuesday will be a day for leaders to pay their last respects, with the exercise running until noon," Mr Majaliwa said.

"For residents of Dar es Salaam who will not have time on Sunday and Monday, we invite them to pay their last respects on that day. The farewell exercise will go on until late in the night to ensure everyone get a chance," he added.