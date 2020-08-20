Museveni appoints Owiny-Dollo as new Chief Justice

By Anthony Wesaka

President Museveni on Thursday appointed Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo as the new Chief Justice, becoming the 13th Chief Justice since 1962 when Uganda got it's independence.

Likewise, Supreme Court Judge Richard Buteera was appointed Deputy Chief Justice. The two names have since been sent to Parliament for vetting.

Justice Owiny-Dollo has been the Acting Chief Justice since June 20 when then substantive Chief Justice Bart Katureebe retired upon clocking 70 years.

The Chief Justice is the head of the Judiciary, which is one of the three arms of State, and it is the fourth most powerful office in the country after that of the President, Vice president and Speaker of Parliament.

Justice Owiny-Dollo becomes the first Chief Justice to be elevated from the position of Deputy Chief Justice. The past Chief Justices were appointed from the Supreme Court Bench.

He became famous for having presided over the trial of the Kampala twin bombings in which he convicted several suspects for being behind the killing of at least 76 football fans at Kyadondo Rugby Club and Ethiopian Village in Kabalagala.

He also led a panel of five Justices to Mbale District, out of which four of them, upheld the scrapping of the age limit clauses from the Constitution by 317 MPs.

Past Chief Justices

