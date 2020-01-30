Museveni gives Shs10m to family of Ugandan shot dead in Rwanda

By Robert Muhereza

President Museveni has donated Shs10m to the family of Teojen Ndagijimana, a Ugandan national who was shot dead by Rwandan authorities on January 18.

The deceased was a resident of Kabingo Village, Murora Sub-county in Kisoro District. He, together with two Rwandans Erike Biizimana and Emanuel Mbabazi, were killed at Kumugu Trading Centre, about 3km inside Rwanda as they allegedly smuggled tea leaves from Uganda into Rwanda.

“About the local resident of this area who was recently shot and killed in Rwanda, I announce a donation of Shs10m as condolence. In case the parents to the deceased are here, let them come and pick it ...,” Mr Museveni said.

The President was officiating at a function organised for him to thank the residents of Murora Sub-county for their overwhelming support to the NRM party in the 2016 General Election. The function was held at Gatete Catholic Church playgrounds in Murora Sub-county yesterday.

“I am also handing over 10 cows for slaughter for the voters in this sub-county to celebrate their victory of being the only sub-county that voted NRM party highly in the 2016 General Election,” he said.

While receiving the body of Ndangijimana at Kyanika on Wednesday last week, Mr David Ngarambe, 70, the deceased’s father, appealed to the government of Rwanda and that of Uganda for assistance, saying shooting his son dead was not the only option that could be used to punish him if he had committed a crime in Rwanda.

Rwanda closed its border with Uganda at Gatuna in February last year and stopped Ugandan merchandise trucks and business people from entering the country.

“Don’t worry about the closure of the Rwandan border, I am in talks with President Paul Kagame and soon, the matter shall be resolved,” President Museveni said.

He promised to compensate all the border communities in Kisoro that lost their properties during the 1990 to 1994 Rwandan liberation war.

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, asked the President to support the revival of wolfram mining in Kirwa Mines in Kisoro District to boost the locals’ incomes.

“Our neighbouring district of Rubanda gets a lot of money from the Nyamuriro wolfram mining and I have a feeling that once the wolfram mining at Kirwa mines resumes, the economy of our district shall be boosted,” Mr Bizimana said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com