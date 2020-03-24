NIRA, Immigration suspend business over coronavirus

By MONITOR TEAM

Ugandans planning to process or renew their national identification cards, passports, birth and death certificates, among other documents will have to wait a little longer as government moves to forestall the spread of coronavirus.

Cabinet on Monday directed National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and directorate of citizenship and immigration have suspended operations for the next 30 days in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“Cabinet has today authorized NIRA and Immigration effective tomorrow close business to the public for the next thirty (30) days. Accordingly the public is hereby advised,” government spokesperson Mr Ofwono Opondo said in a tweet before adding that staff will report to work.