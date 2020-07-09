NIRA offices vandalized, computers stolen

By DAN WANDERA

LUWEERO-Police in Luweero District are investigating circumstances under which suspected thugs broke into offices of the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) in Luweero town council and stole eight computers and eight cameras on Tuesday.

Savana Region Police Spokesperson Mr Issah Ssemogerere said on Wednesday that they arrested seven people in connection with the theft of the equipment on Tuesday.

He said that NIRA staff and two police officers attached to the NIRA offices in Luweero are among the suspects.

Mr Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA public relations and corporate affairs manager told Daily Monitor on Wednesday that they are collaborating with police to get to the bottom of the incident.

Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, the Luweero Resident District Commissioner called for thorough investigations.

“NIRA offices hold vital public information. The theft of the equipment is a big loss and a setback. We should assure members of the public that their respective information including the national identity cards are safe,” Ms Namulindwa said.

