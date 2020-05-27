NRM Manifesto: Govt lists gains in health sector

By NOBERT ATUKUNDA

KAMPALA- Uganda has registered a general improvement in health service delivery over the past four years in line with the NRM Manifesto, the Health minister has said.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng said access to healthcare has improved, with 86 per cent of the population within 5km of reach of public or private health facilities.

“Sixty per cent of pregnant women were reported to deliver in public and private not-for-profit facilities in Financial Year 2018/2019. The allocation for medicines and health supplies has increased from Shs202b in Financial Year 2010/11 to Shs396.17 in Financial Year 2019/20,” she added yesterday.

During four years, Dr Aceng said the government has boosted health infrastructure by upgrading of health centres, rehabilitation and construction of hospitals to bring services closer to the people and to provide specialised services.

As of 2019, the minister said Uganda had 181 hospitals, up from 156 in 2015 and 222 health centres IVs, up from 193 in 2015, among others.

During the sector plan of 2015/2020, the ministry had planned to increase deliveries in health facilities from 44 per cent to 64 per cent and increasing health centre IVs offering comprehensive emergency obstetric care services from 37 per cent to 50 per cent.

Dr Aceng said as a result, 62 per cent of mothers deliver from health facilities.

“The rehabilitation and equipping of lower Mualgo hospital is ongoing and the current progress of work is at 95 per cent. The hospital has been partially opened for management of Covid-19 patients. The organ transplant theatre is ready, rehabilitation and equipping of Kawolo hospital has been completed,” she added.

On immunisation

Dr Aceng said the ministry has increased vaccination uptake to 85 per cent, while HIV/Aids treatment increased to 86 per cent in 2018/19.

The minister attributed the successes to strong political will and active involvement of the different stakeholders.

However, she said the sector is still faced with several challenges such as underfunding, immunisation drop outs, and lack of specialised medical workers.

Dr Aceng said at least 35 districts do not have any public or hospital or private hospital.

She added that many positions of consultants and senior consultants in the national and regional referral hospitals have not been filled and called for more fund allocation to the ministry.

Dr Sarah Byakika, the commissioner for planning, financing and policy at the Ministry of Health, said underfunding has caused drug shortage in many hospitals.