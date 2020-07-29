Nomination for Special Interest Groups kicks off today

By Faith Amongin

The Electoral Commission today starts nomination of candidates for elections for Special Interest Group (SIG) committees across the country.

These include Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) and Youth Committees at the Village/Cell level.

In a communique issued by the electoral body, the exercise will be conducted over a period of six days. It is expected to end next week Wednesday August 5, 2020.

The exercise will be conducted at the respective sub county, town council or municipal division headquarters, starting at 9:00am on week days.

According to the EC, no nomination fee and academic qualifications shall be required for nomination of candidates for village/cell Special Interest Group (SIG) committees.

Upon successful nomination, the candidates will be given four days to campaign, that is from August 6 to August 10, 2020.

The voting exercise for the various SIGs will take place on different dates in August in all the 68,740 villages across Uganda.