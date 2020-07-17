Early this week, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative to Uganda, Ms Elsie Attafuah, advised the Uganda government to find innovative means of sourcing funds needed to support administration and control of refugees in the country.

Early this month, more than 3,000 refugees from the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) arrived in Uganda between July 1 and 3rd during a temporary opening of two border crossing points at Golajo and Mount Zeu, north-western Uganda.

By MONIOR TEAM

Police in Kampala have detained a Congolese refugee on murder charges after he allegedly stabbed a colleague to death following a disagreement over a piece of soap.



“Two Congolese refugees had a misunderstanding over a piece of soap. It is alleged that one only known as Kasanavo Capeche went to a restaurant where Inyati Mulaga Claudia works and grabbed a piece of soap to use. Mulaga got annoyed, grabbed a knife and stabbed Kasanova, who died instantly,” Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said in a stamen on Friday.

The incident happened at Kisenyi Township in Central Division, Kampala City.

The community members are said to have arrested Mulaga and handed him over to the police.

He is currently detained at Old Kampala Police Station on murder charges.

The body of the deceased was taken to city mortuary Mulago for postmortem examination.

Mr Onyango added that detectives recovered two knives with suspected blood stains from the scene.

“We appeal to the community not resolve issues through violent means, but seek amicable methods,” he added.

Uganda is currently host to over 1.4 million refugees and it is predicted this number could grow up to 1.8 million by the end of this year.

The new arrivals were previously part of a larger group of approximately 45,000 people, according to local DRC authorities, who had attempted to flee towards the Ugandan border with the DRC shortly after deadly clashes erupted between armed militia groups in Ituri province on 17 and 18 May.

While some have been able to return to their areas of origin, others had remained close to the border, unable to cross for more than a month due to closure of borders on the Uganda side to contain the spread of COVID-19, according to UNHCR.

The humanitarian organization said 65 per cent of the new arrivals are children. The group also included 33 pregnant women, two of whom were immediately taken to Zeu Health Center III, where they each gave birth.

Early this week, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) representative to Uganda, Ms Elsie Attafuah, advised the Uganda government to find innovative means of sourcing funds needed to support administration and control of refugees in the country.

Addressing stakeholders at the 11th Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework (CRRF) steering group meeting in Kampala on Juky 15, 2020, Ms Attaffua said finances are still a challenge.

“I think we need to be creative about resource mobilisation. Try and look at innovative sources of financing,” she advised.

Ms Attefuah asked government to tap into other UN programmes especially with similar initiatives to the plight of the refugees in Uganda.